Alabama Shooting

Investigators work at the site of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several were killed during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

 Alex Gladden/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A high school senior who planned to play college football was celebrating at his sister's 16th birthday party Saturday night in Alabama when gunfire killed him and three other people and wounded several others.

Police were gathering evidence Sunday at a dance studio where the party was held in downtown Dadeville. They did not immediately say if a suspect was in custody, or if they knew more about any motivation.


