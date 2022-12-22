Winter Weather

A skier makes her way across Lake of the Isles Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Minneapolis. 

 AP Photo/Abbie Parr

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades, with forecasters warning of a "bomb cyclone" that will pack heavy snow and wind while sending temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours.

The frigid air was moving through the central United States to the east, with windchill advisories affecting about 135 million people over the coming days, weather service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook said Thursday. Places like Des Moines, Iowa, will feel like minus 37 degrees, making it possible to suffer frostbite in less than five minutes.


