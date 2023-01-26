Classified Docu-drama

FILE - Kristin Preble, 13, and her mother Carol, get ready to leave the Ingomar Middle School in Franklin Park, Pa., Jan. 21, 1984. Kristin brought a briefcase with classified government documents to school as a show-and-tell project for her class. Her dad had found them in his Cleveland hotel room several years earlier and taken them home as a souvenir. Marked "Classified, Confidential, Executive" and "Property of the United States Government," the material from the Carter White House ended up in the hands of the Reagan campaign and, eventually, the schoolgirl. 

 AP Photo/Keith B. Srakocic, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — On a winter's day in 1984, a briefcase stuffed with classified government documents showed up in a building in Pittsburgh, borne by someone who most certainly wasn't supposed to have them.

That someone was 13-year-old Kristin Preble. She took the papers to school as a show-and-tell project for her eighth grade class. Her dad had found them in his Cleveland hotel room several years earlier and taken them home as a souvenir.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.