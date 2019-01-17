In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event fin Portsmouth, N.H. Giuliani says he’s never said there was no collusion between Russia and members of the Trump campaign. Giuliani’s comments Wednesday night on CNN directly contradict the position of his own client, who has repeatedly insisted that there was no collusion during his successful 2016 presidential campaign. Giuliani himself has described the idea of Russian collusion as “total fake news.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File )