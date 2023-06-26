Transgender Legislation Bathrooms

North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, second from left, gestures toward House Speaker Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, far right, prior to the start of the floor session and votes on whether to override three vetoes by Gov. Doug Burgum, which includes a bill restricting transgender girls from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced. At least 10 states have enacted such laws and transgender, nonbinary and gender-noncomforming people expect states to rely on what they call vigilante enforcement by private individuals.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — When North Dakota restricted which bathrooms transgender students can use in public schools and universities this year, the school district in the state's largest city promised to ignore the new rules. A Republican legislator then called for confiscating its state funding, but the law doesn't include that possibility.

The defiance in Fargo shows that it's not exactly clear how bathroom laws will play out in local communities after being enacted in at least 10 states with Republican-controlled legislatures.


