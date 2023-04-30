Biden Correspondents Dinner

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, Saturday, April 29, 2023.

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Correspondents' Association dinner — known for its fun albeit ferocious jabs at Washington — took a more solemn tone this year as President Joe Biden acknowledged the several American journalists under siege in authoritarian countries around the world.

"We are here to send a message to the country and, quite frankly, to the world: The free press is a pillar, maybe the pillar, of a free society, not the enemy," Biden said in his speech.


