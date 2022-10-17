Kroger-Albertsons

The exterior of the Kroger grocery store in Novi, Mich., is seen Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Two of the nation’s largest grocers are planning to merge. Kroger said Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, it has agreed to acquire Albertsons in a $20 billion deal.

 Ed Pevos/Ann Arbor News via AP, File

Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.

Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons, or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt.

