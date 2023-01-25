School Shooting-Newport-News

Lawyer Diane Toscano, who represents Abigail Zwerner, the Newport News teacher who was shot by a six-year-old student, reads a statement to media on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Newport News, Va. 

 Mike Caudill/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration "was paralyzed by apathy" and didn't call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher's lawyer said Wednesday.

Diane Toscano, an attorney for Abigail Zwerner, said during a news conference that she has notified the school board in Newport News that the 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School plans to sue the school district over the Jan. 6 shooting, which left Zwerner with serious injuries.


