Capitol Riot Sentencing

In this image from a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer’s body-worn video camera, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Government’s Sentencing Memorandum, Peter Schwartz circled in red is shown using a canister of pepper spray against officers on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Schwartz on Friday, May 5, 2023, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. (Justice Department via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray and a chair as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.

Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz on Friday also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 24 years and 6 months for Schwartz, a welder.


