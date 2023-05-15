Congress Staff Attacked

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., questions witnesses during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, March 29, 2023. Connolly said on Monday, May 15, that a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and then assaulted two members of his staff. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and, the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

 AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A man with a metal baseball bat walked into the office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly in Fairfax, Virginia, asked for him — and then struck two members of his staff in the upper body with the bat, police said. It was the latest attack amid a sharp uptick in violence directed at lawmakers and their families.

Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody and the victims are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.


