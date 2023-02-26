Winter Weather-Michigan

ITC Transmission, a subsidiary of DTE Energy, basket trucks work on power lines along 8 Mile, near Wanda in Ferndale, Mich. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. 

 Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP

Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day in the dark on Sunday as crews continued working to restore power to more than 175,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit metropolitan area following last week's ice storm.

Leah Thomas, whose home north of Detroit in the suburb of Beverly Hills lost power Wednesday night, was still waiting Sunday afternoon for the power to come back on.


