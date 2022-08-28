Sports Memorabilia

FILE - Argentina's Diego Maradona, left, beats England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to a high ball and scores his first of two goals in a World Cup quarterfinal in Mexico City, on June 22, 1986. A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card has sold for $12.6 million, blasting into the record books Sunday Aug. 28, 2022 as the most expensive ever paid for a piece of sports memorabilia. The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Maradona when he scored the contentious “Hand of God” goal in soccer's 1986 World Cup.

 AP Photo/El Grafico, Buenos Aires, File

NEW YORK (AP) — A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.

The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious "Hand of God" goal in soccer's 1986 World Cup.

