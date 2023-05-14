Campaign Brawl-Minnesota

The Minnesota DFL logo appears on a podium at a DFL election-night party, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. On Saturday, May 14, 2023, a brawl broke out over nominations for Minneapolis City Council candidates Aisha Chughtai and Nasri Warsame, leaving at least two people injured, the Star Tribune reported.

 AP Photo/Abbie Parr, file

The Minnesota Democratic Party will consider expelling anyone involved in a brawl that broke out over nominations for a Minneapolis City Council seat.

At least two people were injured in Saturday's confrontation. The head of the state Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, Chair Ken Martin, said on Twitter that he plans to call an emergency meeting later this week to consider banning anyone involved in the assaults from the DFL Party, an affiliate of the national Democratic Party.


