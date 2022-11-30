Killing Wolves

FILE - In this aerial file photo provided by the National Park Service is the Junction Butte wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on March 21, 2019. A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and imposed statewide limits on killing the predators. 

 National Park Service via AP, File

HELENA, Mont. — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term.

District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental groups that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park this season could harm the park's wolf population and conservation efforts.


