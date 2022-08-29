American Prairie-Bison Restoration

FILE — In this April 25, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison move through land controlled by the American Prairie Reserve south of Malta, Mont. U.S. officials on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, announced approved of the reserve’s proposal to expand bison grazing on public lands in north-central Montana.

 AP Photo/Matt Brown, File

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration’s approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve.

Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American Prairie to graze bison on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property south of Malta. The Bozeman-based conservation group also intends to remove about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of fences so the animals can roam more freely.

Recommended for you