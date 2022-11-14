NASA Moon Rocket

A close-up view of NASA’s moon rocket at Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Hurricane Nicole’s high winds last week caused a 10-foot section of caulking to peel away near the capsule at the top of the rocket. Mission managers want to make sure the narrow strip won’t damage the rocket if it breaks off during liftoff, scheduled for Nov. 16, at 1:04 a.m. EST with test dummies on board.

 Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA started the countdown Monday for this week’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay for the test flight.

Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. Mission managers want to make sure the narrow strip won’t damage the rocket if it breaks off during liftoff. A final decision was expected Monday evening.


