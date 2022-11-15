Mormon Church Gay Marriage

Flowers bloom in front of the Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square, on Aug. 4, 2015, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, came out in support of The Respect for Marriage Act under consideration in Congress after years of opposing recognition of same-sex marriage.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it supports proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages. It’s the church’s latest show of support in the lead-up to an expected congressional vote Wednesday.

The 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships against God’s commandments, yet would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they didn’t infringe upon religious groups’ right to believe as they choose.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.