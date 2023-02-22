FDA Milk Label

FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Food and Drug Administration officials issued guidance that says plant-based beverages don’t pretend to be from dairy animals – and that U.S. consumers aren’t confused by the difference. 

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Soy, oat, almond and other drinks that bill themselves as "milk" can keep using the name, according to draft federal rules released Wednesday.

Food and Drug Administration officials issued guidance that says plant-based beverages don't pretend to be from dairy animals – and that U.S. consumers aren't confused by the difference.


