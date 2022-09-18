Not Real News

FILE - A doctor administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a man, inside the Klunkerkranich restaurant and night club during an ongoing vaccination campaign of the Clubkommission in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. On Friday, Sept. 16, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Germany has halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines because they are unsafe. 

 AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

Recommended for you