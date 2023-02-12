Not Real News

FILE - A carton of eggs are seen, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa. On Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a protein naturally found in egg yolks protects against COVID-19 in humans, which is why there is an egg shortage. 

 AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___


Recommended for you

View (1) comment

(1) comment

Jack Gaskill
Jack Gaskill

PR thank you for the continued effort to the 'fake" stuff so we can at least try to follow the news which is alarming enough ...

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.