Not Real News

FILE - A placard in support of the European Union is seen through a European flag as demonstrators prepare to take part in a demonstration in support of the European Union in Rome, Saturday, March 25, 2017. On Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a 2013 video showing Italians taking down the European Union flag was filmed after a right-wing group won its national election on Monday. 

 AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.