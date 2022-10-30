Not Real News

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, early ballots wait in bins to be sorted in the Denver Elections Division headquarters in Denver. On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Colorado’s practice of sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter is unconstitutional. and voters should only vote in person on Election Day. x

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

___


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.