FILE - The execution room at the Oregon State Penitentiary is pictured on Nov. 18, 2011, in Salem, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, she is commuting the sentences of the 17 prison inmates in Oregon who have been sentenced to death to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. 

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brown, a Democrat with less than a month remaining in office, said she was using her executive clemency powers to commute the sentences and that her order will take effect on Wednesday.


