Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.

 AP Photo/John Raoux

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The pastor of a church near the site of the racist fatal shooting of three Black people in Florida told congregants Sunday to follow Jesus Christ's example and keep their sadness from turning to rage.

Jacksonville's mayor wept. Others at the service focused on Florida's political rhetoric and said it has fueled such racist attacks.


