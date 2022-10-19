Election 2022 Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. 

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished "Putin apologists" unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine.

Speaking at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November's midterm elections, Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates inspired, in part, by former President Donald Trump, who has transformed a large swath of the party.

