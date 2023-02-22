COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last year had half a dozen high capacity magazines and tried to blame someone else for the shooting when police arrived at the scene, officers testified Wednesday at the start of a three-day evidentiary hearing.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them, tried to pin the shooting on a man who subdued them while also claiming the shooter was hiding, Officer Connor Wallick testified. Officers didn't believe it and shortly afterward confirmed that Aldrich, 22, was the shooter, he said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.