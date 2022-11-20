APTOPIX Colorado Springs-Shooting

Tyler Johnston, left, his fiance Keenan Mestas-Holmes, center, and their friend Atlas Pretzeus hug one another while paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near Club Q on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colo. The trio have close friends that were involved in the shooting. An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday night. 

 Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by "heroic" patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday.

At least two firearms, including a "long rifle" used during the shooting, were found at Club Q after the Saturday night attack, police said.


