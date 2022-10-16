Muscle Car Theft Ring

New vehicles are shown parked in storage lots near the the Stellantis Detroit Assembly Complex in Detroit, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Over the past few years, thieves have driven new vehicles from automaker storage lots and dealerships across the Detroit area. In 2018, eight vehicles were driven from what then was Fiat Chrysler's Jefferson North plant. 

 AP Photo/Paul Sancya

DETROIT (AP) — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records.

For one Ohio-based theft ring, it all came crashing down after a January holdup of a U.S. postal worker led authorities to connect several men to brazen car thefts in the Detroit area, long home to the country's biggest automakers, including Dodge, which is now owned by international conglomerate Stellantis.

