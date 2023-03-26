Trump Legal Troubles Movie

Throngs of actors portraying protesters, some in make-up, gather outside a courthouse for the filming of a scene in the "Joker" movie sequel in New York, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Production crews had to wrestle with the possibility that filming could be disrupted by real-life protests over the Trump case, none of which have materialized so far.

 AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan

NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of protesters gathered at the courthouse steps, chanting for freedom for their embattled hero. Police kept watch as passions flared and voices roared. Squad cars and television trucks encircled the commotion.

It's a scene New York City authorities have been bracing for as prosecutors consider an indictment against former President Donald Trump, who has invited followers to rally on his behalf. But on Saturday, it was just a movie shoot — for the "Joker" sequel to be precise.


