Philanthropy Abortion Funding

Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July 4, 2022. Abortion access groups who received a windfall of donations following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago say those emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off.

 AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The " rage giving " did not last. Abortion access groups who received a windfall of donations following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago say those emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off.

After the Dobbs decision, some major funders of abortion access also have ended or shifted funding from organizations working in states where abortion is now banned, said Naa Amissah-Hammond, senior director of grantmaking with Groundswell Fund, which funds grassroots groups organizing for reproductive justice.


