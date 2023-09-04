Red Wolf Revival

A red wolf crosses a road on the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, near Manns Harbor, N.C.

 AP Photo/David Goldman

ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Akin had to bite his tongue.

He was chatting with a neighbor about efforts to protect and grow the area’s red wolf population. The endangered wolves are equipped with bright orange radio collars to help locals distinguish the federally protected species from invasive, prolific coyotes.


