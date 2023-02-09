Capitol Riot Confederate Flag

Kevin Seefried, second from left, a Delaware man who stormed the Capitol with Confederate battle flag, with his public defender Eugene Ohm, departs Federal Court after sentencing, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Washington. Seefried, who threatened a Black police officer with a pole attached to a Confederate battle flag as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to three years in prison. 

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON — A Delaware man who threatened a Black police officer with a pole attached to a Confederate battle flag as he stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison.

Kevin Seefried, 53, tearfully apologized for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him.


