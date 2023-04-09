Community Skiing

Race Lessar watches Landen Ozzello go off a jump they built at Parker-Fitzgerald Cuchara Mountain Park on Sunday, March 19, 2023, near Cuchara, Colo. Race Lessar's dad used to race here and named his son for what brought him joy.

 AP Photo/Brittany Peterson

CUCHARA, Colorado (AP) — It's been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.

Their local ski mountain just reopened.


