Illinois Child Influencers

Teenager Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington, Ill., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Watching social media posts during the pandemic lockdown, “I realized that there’s a lot of exploitation that can happen within the world of ‘kidfluencing,’” she says, referring to the monetization of social media content featuring children. “And I realized that there was absolutely zero legislation in place to protect them.”

 Claire Savage

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to ensure child social media influencers are compensated for their work, according to Sen. David Koehler, of Peoria, who sponsored a bill that was signed into law and will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

"The rise of social media has given children new opportunities to earn a profit," Koehler said in an emailed press release after the bill was signed Friday afternoon. "Many parents have taken this opportunity to pocket the money, while making their children continue to work in these digital environments."


