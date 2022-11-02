Albertsons Dividend

FILE - An Albertsons grocery store is seen in Boise, Idaho, on Oct. 14, 2022. The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., asks the court to block the payment until the attorneys general have reviewed Albertsons' proposed merger with Kroger Co.


