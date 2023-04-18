Supreme Court Post Office

Gerald Groff, a former postal worker whose case will be argued before the Supreme Court, stands during a television interview near a “Now Hiring” sign posted at the roadside at the United State Postal Service, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Quarryville, Pa.

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with the case of a Christian mail carrier who refused to work on Sundays when he was required to deliver Amazon packages.

While the court seemed in broad agreement that businesses like the Postal Service can’t cite minor costs or hardships to reject such requests to accommodate religious practices, it was less clear what they might do about the particular worker’s case.


