Los Angeles Deputy Shot

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna pauses while reading a statement during a press to announce an arrest in the ambush killing of sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Palmdale, Calif. Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car Saturday evening in Palmdale.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A 29-year-old man was arrested early Monday, 36 hours after the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was shot as he sat in a patrol car, authorities said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the city of Palmdale for several hours, but later surrendered and weapons were recovered, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told a news conference. Sheriff’s officials identified the arrested suspect as Kevin Cataneosalazar of Palmdale.


