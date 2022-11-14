University of Virginia-Shooting

Charlottesville police secure a crime scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va.

 AP Photo/Steve Helber

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown at the school until the suspect was captured Monday.

The violence that also wounded two students late Sunday erupted near a parking garage and closed much of the campus while police searched through the night for the gunman.


