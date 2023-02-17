DETROIT  — U.S. safety regulators have pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its "Full Self-Driving" system because it can misbehave around intersections and doesn't always follow speed limits.

The recall, part of part of a larger investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into Tesla's automated driving systems, is the most serious action taken yet against the electric vehicle maker.


