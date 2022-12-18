US Mexico Border

People line up inside and outside the migrant welcome center across from the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Volunteers from Team Brownville at the center handed out food and necessities, like toothpaste and socks, to migrants that U.S. officials detained and released across the street. Most of Friday's group said they were from Nicaragua, with a few from the Dominican Republic. 

 AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas border cities were preparing Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day across the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for providing emergency housing, food and other essentials.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told The Associated Press the region, home to one of the busiest border crossings in the country, was coordinating housing and relocation efforts with NGOs and other cities, as well as calling on the state and federal government for humanitarian help as they prepare for an onslaught of new arrivals once public health rule Title 42 ends on Wednesday.


