LOS ANGELES — Emergency crews in California scrambled Wednesday to shuttle food and medicine to mountain communities stranded by back-to-back winter storms that have dumped so much snow some residents can barely see out their windows.

In San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles, around-the-clock plowing is underway but it could take more than a week to reach some areas, said Dawn Rowe, chair of the county's board of supervisors. With as much as 4 to 5 feet of new snowfall late Tuesday, sheriffs' authorities have conducted 17 rescue operations to help off-roaders and skiers and emergency crews are trying to reach residents who need assistance.


