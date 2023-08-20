Tropical Weather Hilary

This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Hilary, right, off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

 NOAA via AP

ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary was accelerating northward off Mexico's Baja coast on Sunday, no longer a hurricane but still packing what forecasters called "life-threatening" rain likely to unleash flooding across a broad region of the western U.S.

As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was moving northwest at 25 mph (41 kph), remaining just off the Pacific coast.


