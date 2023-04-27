Trump Columnist Lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit. The writer has told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after she accompanied him into a luxury department store fitting room in 1996.

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer began grilling writer E. Jean Carroll in court Thursday about a 1990s encounter at a Manhattan department store that she says ended with Trump raping her — an account she acknowledged contained some details that were "difficult to conceive of."

Lawyer Joseph Tacopina eased into Carroll's cross-examination at a New York civil trial, questioning the validity of her bombshell claims while suggesting she only came forward with them decades later, in 2019, because of her disdain for Trump's politics and because she wanted to sell copies of her book.


