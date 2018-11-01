This Oct. 29, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Airman 1st Class Trevor Pearce helping guide a military vehicle into the cargo compartment of a C-17 Globemaster III at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The aircrews provided strategic airlift to Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, Task Force Griffin, which is deploying to the Southwest border region to support law enforcement agencies as they conduct coordinated efforts to secure the border. (Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss/U.S. Air Force via AP)