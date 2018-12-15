FILE - In this July 30, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks during a news conference near Gold Butte National Monument in Bunkerville, Nev. Newly released records show Zinke spent more than $53,000 on three helicopter trips this summer. Records released by the Interior Department show Zinke spent more than $39,000 on a July helicopter tour above two national monuments in Nevada. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)