Election 2024 Communist Immigration Explainer

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner, June 25, 2023, in Novi, Mich. Trump vowed over the weekend to prevent “all communists and all Marxists” from using the U.S. immigration system to enter the country. Is that currently an issue, and how would such an order interact with current immigration law?

 AP Photo/Al Goldis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has announced a new campaign proposal on United States immigration — barring “communists” and “Marxists” from entering the country.

The Republican former president, who is making another bid in 2024, on Saturday said he would use “Section 212 (f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act” to “order my government to deny entry to all communists and all Marxists.”


