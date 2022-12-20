Holiday Travel Chicago

An airline passenger walks between ride share vehicles after arriving at Chicago's Midway Airport just days before a major winter storm Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Chicago. 

 AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A large of swath of the U.S. braced Tuesday for a dangerous mix of below-freezing temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive on the first day of winter and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.

The blast of wintry weather will descend upon the Plains and upper Midwest on Wednesday, then blow toward Appalachia and the East Coast. Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel.


