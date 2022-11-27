Nuke Repository Plutonium

FILE - This March 6, 2014, file photo shows the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, near Carlsbad, New Mexico. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, officials at the facility said workers there started using a newly mined disposal area at the repository.

 AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico.

Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement this week, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed in the new area came from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee — one of the many labs and government sites across the country that package up waste and ship it to WIPP.


