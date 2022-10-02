Cost of Closing Coal

This Sept. 20, 2022 image shows workers at the San Juan Generating Station near Waterflow, New Mexico, using a lock box system before checking out tools. The closure of the coal-fired power plant and the adjacent mine is resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs and tax revenue that supports a local school district where nearly 93% of students are Native American. 

 AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

KIRTLAND, N.M. (AP) — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work.

At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4 students have left in an exodus spurred by decisions made five years ago to shutter a coal-fired power plant and mine that sit just up the road from the school in a largely Navajo community. The plant and mine had provided electricity to millions of people across the southwestern U.S. for nearly a half-century.

