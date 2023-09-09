WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The family of a teenager who died after eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip as part of a social media challenge will gather to remember the promising basketball player at a vigil Friday while they await word from Massachusetts authorities about what caused his death.

Harris Wolobah died on Sept. 1 and an autopsy is pending. But the 14-year-old’s family blamed the One Chip Challenge, which requires participants to eat the spicy chip and see how long they can go without consuming other food and water.


